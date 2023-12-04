Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 411,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,077. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

