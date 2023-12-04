Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 391,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 174,290 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.99 million. Analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arco Platform by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arco Platform by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arco Platform by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arco Platform by 734.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

