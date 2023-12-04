Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.67. 76,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 431,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $640.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

