Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 3,137,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,423,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Desjardins cut Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

