Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 709,081 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 709,081 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after acquiring an additional 653,680 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. 1,412,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

