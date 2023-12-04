Ariel Investments LLC Buys 2,413,794 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413,794 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 1.51% of The Carlyle Group worth $174,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 623,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

