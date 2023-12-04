Ariel Investments LLC Buys 259,555 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,555 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 6.35% of Equity Commonwealth worth $141,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 129,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.