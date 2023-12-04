Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,621 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $218,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 209,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,472. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

