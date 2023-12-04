Ariel Investments LLC Has $128.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,355 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $128,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BCO traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $83.42. 57,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.