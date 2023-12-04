Ariel Investments LLC Has $246.50 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,622 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies comprises 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 9.45% of Resideo Technologies worth $246,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after buying an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,041,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,692,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,768,000 after buying an additional 3,049,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after buying an additional 96,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 105,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

