Ariel Investments LLC Has $31.47 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,226 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. KWB Wealth grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. 375,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

