Ariel Investments LLC Has $66.83 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,615 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $66,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 493,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

