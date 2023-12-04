Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 132,116 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $185,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.95. 286,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,901. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

