Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vail Resorts worth $51,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after buying an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 125.04%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

