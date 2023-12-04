Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,866 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $98,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Littelfuse by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 240,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 44,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 205,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.0 %

LFUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.72. 16,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.51. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

