Ariel Investments LLC Sells 118,085 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118,085 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises about 2.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 6.44% of Lazard worth $232,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lazard by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lazard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. 77,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

