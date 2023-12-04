Ariel Investments LLC Sells 13,244 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $61,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 135,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,132. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
