Ariel Investments LLC Sells 25,255 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 455.9% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 549,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 450,564 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

