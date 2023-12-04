Ariel Investments LLC Sells 279,816 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,816 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $42,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.06. 535,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,413. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

