Ariel Investments LLC Sells 71,701 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,708,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,701 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld makes up 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 14.71% of OneSpaWorld worth $165,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,462.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $867,650. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

OSW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 169,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,070. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.69 and a beta of 1.98.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

