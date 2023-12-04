Ariel Investments LLC Sells 78,555 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78,555 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 3.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Baidu worth $377,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $113.16. 1,210,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,180. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

