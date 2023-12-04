Ariel Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270,883 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 4.98% of Knowles worth $81,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Knowles by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.03. 95,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,998. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

