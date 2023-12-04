Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.06

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.06 and last traded at $91.06, with a volume of 345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

