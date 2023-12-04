ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.91. 1,170,968 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

