ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,028. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

