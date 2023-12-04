ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1,007.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,799 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

