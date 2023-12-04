ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,722 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.60. 11,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

