ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,741 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 945.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 159,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,157,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 245,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,212. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

