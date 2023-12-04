Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 5.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 727,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,043,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,889 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

