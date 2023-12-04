Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

ARTNA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. 4,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.22. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 74.36%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

