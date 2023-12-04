Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $8.46 on Monday, hitting $823.32. 502,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $812.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

