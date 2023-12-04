Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Artivion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.86. Artivion has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Artivion by 32.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Artivion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Artivion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Artivion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 5.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

