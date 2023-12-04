Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AINC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

