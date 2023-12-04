Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 935,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ashland Stock Down 0.2 %

ASH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 114,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,790. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 824,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 625,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $31,908,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

