Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $238.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 235.60 ($2.98), with a volume of 477710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.96).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.40. The firm has a market cap of £279.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 2,590 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £5,957 ($7,524.31). Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

