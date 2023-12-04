Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($7.77) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 475 ($6.00). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 87.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.47) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,675 ($59.05).
View Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Transactions at Ashtead Group
In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($65.35), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,802,955.67). Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.