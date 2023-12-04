ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,056 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.4% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.09% of ASML worth $247,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $686.29. The stock had a trading volume of 107,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $270.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.82. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

