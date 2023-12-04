ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $878.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $726.00 to $878.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $795.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $692.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.82. ASML has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

