Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 7,541 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $781,856.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 364,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 419,657 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $61,788,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,067,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

