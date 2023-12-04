Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 31,050 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.88% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 260,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DISV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.95. 179,582 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

