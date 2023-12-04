Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,866,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 515,472 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,483,000 after acquiring an additional 542,845 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 378,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,638. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

