Asset Dedication LLC Has $45.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 124,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,739. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

