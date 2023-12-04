Asset Dedication LLC Has $56.69 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,331 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.97% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.41. 218,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,029. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

