Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

