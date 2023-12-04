Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $628,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.50. 275,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

