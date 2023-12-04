Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.89. 357,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,102. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

