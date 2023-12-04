Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,738. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

