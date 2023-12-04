Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.10

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.10 and last traded at $169.76, with a volume of 25868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Get Assurant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.