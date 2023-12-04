Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.60. 306,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,554. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

