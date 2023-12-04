ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 800,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 594,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

ATIP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.08) by ($0.34). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 184.00%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.48 million. On average, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

