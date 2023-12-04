ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 800,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 594,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.
ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 5.8 %
ATIP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATI Physical Therapy
- How to Invest in Energy
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.